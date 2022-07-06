Ferndown: Pedestrian dies as he is hit by resurfacing lorry
A man died when he was struck by a highways lorry carrying out resurfacing work.
Dorset Police said the pedestrian, aged 54, was struck in Redwood Drive, Ferndown, on Tuesday at about 11:10 BST. He died at the scene.
The force said a man aged in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage is urged to contact police.
The force said the Health and Safety Executive had also been notified and was assisting with an investigation.
