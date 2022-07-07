Ferndown: Charge after man hit by resurfacing lorry dies
A man has been charged following the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a highways lorry carrying out resurfacing work.
The 54-year-old man died at the scene in Redwood Drive, Ferndown, on Tuesday at about 11:10 BST.
Dorset Police said Pawel Stefanski, 31, of Lytchett Matravers, had been charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He is due before Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The force said the Health and Safety Executive had been notified and was assisting with an investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage is urged to contact police.
