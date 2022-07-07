Dorset MP laments 'depressing' Boris Johnson resignation
- Published
Dorset Conservative MP Richard Drax has lamented Boris Johnson's resignation as "deeply depressing" and hit out at those who were "plotting" to oust him.
Other county Tory MPs, including Tobias Ellwood and Simon Hoare, have welcomed the prime minister's resignation.
Mr Drax, Dorset South MP, said he believed Mr Johnson had "no choice but to go" but that it was a "sad day" for the Conservatives and the country.
"The alternative was utter humiliation," he told the BBC.
Mr Drax said he supported Mr Johnson and had not wanted to see him resign.
"It's a very sad day in my view when a leader of our party and the prime minister of this country is kicked out after winning such a massive majority just two years ago," he said.
"I'm very, very shocked and depressed about the way all this has happened.
"It really has hit me. I am an ex-solider. I believe in loyalty and camaraderie and standing by your friends when they need you most... clearly the plotting has gone on for months."
However, Bournemouth East MP Mr Ellwood, who has been openly critical of the prime minister for several months, said he was pleased Mr Johnson was going but hoped a new leader was found quickly.
"If there is an elongated approach then there will be concerns that we're almost into the Trump-esque period," he told BBC Radio 5Live.
"Remember back in the United States where there was even talk Trump might do something silly with Iran?
"I'm not sure it would be on that scale but, ultimately, he does not have the mandate of the backbenchers, of the party or the cabinet and, I would argue, the country as well right now - therefore he shouldn't be making controversial, huge decisions."
Mr Ellwood, who voted to remain in the EU referendum, added that he was "not sure it's the time right now" to run for leader himself as it was "a Brexiteer's market".
North Dorset MP Mr Hoare said the Conservatives had "lost confidence because of the PM".
He added it would be "beyond credulity" for Mr Johnson to stay on in a temporary capacity before a new leader was found.
'Tough time'
He said this was "new constitutional territory" but that he "has to go - and go means go".
West Dorset MP Chris Loder echoed that sentiment, tweeting that Mr Johnson "cannot stay on until the autumn".
"I expect the deputy prime minister to take over imminently whilst a leadership election takes place," he said.
Conor Burns, MP for Bournemouth West and minister for Northern Ireland, has been a constant ally of Mr Johnson.
He has tweeted he intends to carry on in his role but described it as a "tough time".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.