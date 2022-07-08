Dorset Police warn visitors to avoid Sandbanks ahead of beach events
- Published
Traffic gridlock fears have been expressed by police and residents alike ahead of two major beach events, and forecasted hot weather.
Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, will host SandPolo on Saturday and SandFest on Sunday, with thousands of people expected to attend.
Dorset Police has warned those not attending the events to avoid the area.
It also urged motorists to download the Beach Check UK app to find parking.
Organisers are expecting 3,500 visitors for the sold-out British Beach Polo Championships SandPolo event before the "the event transitions to the glamorous evening beach parties".
Meanwhile, SandFest music festival is expected to draw up to 5,000 people, having seen "unprecedented demand" for tickets, according to organisers.
Sandbanks is already experiencing congestion due to emergency works by Wessex Water.
In a post on Facebook, Poole Police said: "There were significant delays on the 17th June when it was the hottest day of the year. This saw congestion backed up right around the peninsula.
"It is likely we will see similar issues this weekend, compounded by the ongoing emergency works."
Posting on social media, Vicky Young said: "I don't see why local people wanting to go to spend the day on Sandbanks beach are being asked not to go.
"It's the widest and best beach and we aren't visitors, we pay council tax and have been waiting for good weather to enjoy our beach."
Local resident Katie Wilton said: "Please can I ask what travel management plans will be in place? Because it will be mayhem.
She urged police and BCP Council to "put something in place to mitigate this before chaos reigns".
The council and Wessex Water have been approached for comment.
