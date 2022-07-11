Cost of living: School trips hit by rising costs
- Published
School trips are being hit by rising costs and a national shortage of coach drivers.
Museums and outdoor education centres in Dorset say they are seeing a decline in the number of educational visits as schools and coach companies face challenges due to a rise in the cost of fuel.
There are concerns pupils are missing out on valuable experiences.
The government has been asked to step in and introduce a fuel subsidy.
Lara Longford, from East Dorset Museum, said the venue had seen a fall in the number of school visits.
"It's really sad, it means that they are missing out on all the experiences that we offer here. We offer all the hands-on experiences which they can't really get in the classroom," she said.
Martin Godfrey, headteacher at Swanage Primary School, said the school had been using its own mini-bus for shorter trips as it had become harder to arrange coach travel.
He said costs have gone up and coach companies are passing their cost back on to the consumers.
Tim Southby, from Dorset-based company Heathside Travel, said the firm had recently no choice but to turn down more than 100 school jobs because of a shortage of drivers and vehicles.
"This time it really is crucial for us to get subsidy just so that we can actually pass that on to help the schools and fellow other customers," he said.
The government has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.