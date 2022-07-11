Dogs in Dorset found locked in campervan in 36C heat
Two dogs were found locked in a campervan on one of the hottest days of the year.
A member of the public alerted firefighters who were leaving a previous incident in Seatown.
They used a ladder to get on to the roof and recorded the temperature inside the vehicle as 36C (97F) with a thermal imaging camera.
Police were being informed when the owner, who was given advice, arrived and released the pets on Saturday.
The dogs were "looking pretty warm in cages with no water and just a roof vent open", Dorset fire service said.
"It goes without saying, in these temperatures, do not leave animals in vehicles. Even with the windows open temperatures can be very high."
It comes as the Met Office warns heat-health alerts will remain in place until Friday.
