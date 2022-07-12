Coombe House School: Special school head steps in after 'bumpy start'
A new special educational needs school has brought in the head of another school to help its teaching staff after its "bumpy" start.
Coombe House School in Shaftesbury had to shut temporarily a week after opening in May.
Sean Kretz, head teacher of Westfield Arts College - a special school in Weymouth, has stepped in.
Dorset Council said it was "working hard" to make sure the next term was a "better experience" for all.
Formerly St Mary's School, the site was bought by the council for £10m last year to be the authority's flagship special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school for children from across the county.
The authority said Mr Kretz had been brought in to support Coombe House "as a short-term measure, helping the teaching staff to prepare for the new term in September".
In a statement, Dorset Council said: "The school closed for a period of one week after a bumpy start. Since that time, most children have been in school for some set days each week.
"Some parents have already been told their children will be found education elsewhere."
An update on the latest position of the school is to be discussed at the joint people and health, and place and resources scrutiny committee meeting on 19 July.
Councillors are set to meet in a closed session, with details of the update published in a public statement afterwards.
The school is currently closed for the summer holidays after its term ended in line with other independent schools on Friday.
