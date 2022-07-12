Verwood: Poor parking delays fire crews to solar farm fire
- Published
A large fire at a solar farm spread further because poor parking "significantly delayed" crews reaching the site, a fire service said.
The blaze in a field off St Michael's Road, Verwood, Dorset broke out on Monday shortly after 14:45 BST.
Crews had to reverse appliances along Margards Lane and Howe Lane and find another way to the field, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The delay "allowed the fire to spread further", the fire service said.
The fire service said crews were "significantly delayed due to poor parking" and urged people to park sensibly and not block access points.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
An amber alert for wildfires has been declared by the fire service across the county amid the continuing hot weather.
