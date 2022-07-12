Bournemouth: Consultation over abortion clinic buffer zone
Plans for a public consultation over a potential buffer zone outside an abortion clinic have been unveiled.
BCP Council is planning to consult the public over the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) outside the BPAS clinic in Bournemouth.
The authority said it would launch the six-week consultation on 20 July.
A petition calling for measures to be put in place outside the clinic is set to be discussed by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.
Almost 2,800 people who signed the petition have been calling on the authority to "take all measures within its power" not to allow anti-abortion campaigners in the area "immediately outside" the Ophir Road.
Anti-abortion campaigners said their gatherings near the clinic aimed to offer help.
But Sister Supporter Bournemouth - which launched the petition - claimed protesters hand out leaflets, offer prayers and hang baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
The pro-choice group previously said measures - "including but not limited" to a buffer zone - would allow women to access the clinic "free from interference and intimidation".
Councillor Bobbie Dove, portfolio holder for community safety, said the community would be consulted on three different options and no buffer zone would be put in place until the outcome of the consultation is known.
"Following the consultation, we will review the results and a further cabinet decision on how to proceed will be expected in the early autumn," Mr Dove added.
