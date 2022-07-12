Sherborne couple died from gunshot wounds, inquest hears
- Published
A couple whose bodies were found at their home died from gunshot wounds, an inquest has heard.
Edward and Wendy Morris, known as Ted and Lyn, died on 28 June in Thornford, near Sherborne, Dorset.
Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard an ambulance was called to Gifle View following reports of an unresponsive female at the address.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of their deaths.
Area coroner Brendan Allen opened the inquests of Mr and Mrs Morris, aged 79 and 76 respectively, on Monday, a final date for the hearing into their deaths has not yet been set.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police, said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths and I would again stress that all the inquiries we have carried out indicate there is not believed to be anyone else involved in this incident.
"Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are liaising with HM Coroner. We are unable to give any further details at this time."
Tributes were previously paid to the couple who were described as "lovely, caring, generous people, the perfect neighbours".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.