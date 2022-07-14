Passport delays leave Dorset couple's honeymoon in doubt
A couple's honeymoon may be ruined because they are still waiting for a new passport they sent off for months ago.
Allison Crainey, from Christchurch, Dorset, applied for her new passport on 27 April, leaving more than the 10 weeks required.
But Mrs Crainey, who is due to fly to Rome with husband Nigel on Tuesday, has still not got her documents.
HM Passport Office said it had been dealing with a backlog of applications.
It said more than five million people had delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic, and it had processed three million applications between March and May.
Mrs Crainey, who got married in February, said: "I sent my passport off on 27 April. They didn't start processing it until the 11 May so that's when they're taking the 10-week period from.
"I teach so I'm restricted to school holidays, I've broken up and it's just really frustrating that it doesn't look as if I'm going to be able to go."
Gill Nicholls, a travel counsellor in Reading, Berkshire, said there was no real pattern to the delays.
'Get your MP involved'
"It's a difficult one, as there's not much people can do, so it's a really difficult situation," she said.
"I had a customer back in February and advised them to just ring the passport office every day, but they ended up changing the date of the holiday."
Her advice was to "keep chasing and get your MP involved". She added: "If you haven't booked, don't do it until you have a passport in your hand."
Mrs Crainey, 49, said if her passport did not come in time British Airways would supply vouchers for new flights, but they would be "out of pocket" with hotel accommodation in Rome.
HM Passport Office said: "Between March and May, we processed approximately three million applications, and 98.5% of applications were completed within 10 weeks. But we cannot compromise security checks and people should apply with plenty of time prior to travelling.
"For the small percentage of customers whose applications take longer than ten weeks, there is an expedited service at no additional cost to help ensure that they receive their passport ahead of their travel."
