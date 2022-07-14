Weymouth: Two girls arrested after house set on fire
Two teenage girls have been arrested after a fire was started deliberately at a derelict house, police have said.
The fire service and police were called to a fire at an unoccupied building in Dorchester Road, Weymouth, Dorset, at 20:10 BST on Wednesday.
The girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The road was closed and residents were advised to avoid the area while firefighters tackled the blaze.
In a statement, Dorset Police said: "Officers attended to assist the fire service.
"Following inquiries at the scene and liaison with the fire service, it was reported that the fire was believed to have been started deliberately."
It said inquiries into the blaze were ongoing.
