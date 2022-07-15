Investigation into Mudeford church fire to begin

All Saints Church in Mudeford damaged by the fire
The fire service said the stop message was received at 23:10 BST on Thursday

An investigation into a fire that severely damaged a church is set to begin.

Firefighters worked overnight after a blaze broke out at All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, at 20:10 BST on Thursday.

Seventy firefighters were sent to the scene and remained at the site until 03:30 on Friday.

They will return to the scene on Friday morning to start an investigation into the cause of the fire.

It is not yet known if any injuries were sustained.

Flames could be seen coming from a church window

The area has been fenced off and residents have been asked not to enter the site.

The roof of the church has been severely damaged by the flames.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service said the blaze was "significant" and 12 crews tried to bring the flames under control.

On Thursday night police assisted the crews and closed the surrounding roads.

Residents have been warned not to enter the site
The roof of the church was destroyed by the flames
Christchurch Police
Fire crews tried to bring the flames at All Saints Church in Mudeford under control
Bystanders watched on as the flames engulfed the building
Jason Cook
Large plumes of smoke were seen drifting over the area

