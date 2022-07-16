Dorset: Rail union leader Mick Lynch addresses Tolpuddle followers
Thousands have gathered for the Tolpuddle Martyrs' Festival and heard from RMT leader Mick Lynch ahead of newly-announced rail strikes.
It is the first time trade unionists have been able to meet in the Dorset village since the pandemic.
Organisers have billed the event, amid rising inflation and a cost of living crisis, as one of the most relevant yet to the UK's workforce.
The festival celebrates the forming of the first trade union in 1834.
Speakers also include Billy Bragg and Labour's Angela Rayner.
A series of strike dates has just been announced after the latest pay offer from rail bosses was rejected.
As many as ten thousand people were expected to congregate in Tolpuddle for the festival.
Organiser Nigel Costley previously said: "It's a challenging period and even with the cost of living crisis we're getting a lot of public support.
"Tolpuddle is a place where people can come and recharge their batteries."
