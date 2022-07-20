Trio jailed for manslaughter over Bournemouth robbery death
Three men have been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a 56-year-old man in a violent robbery.
Damien Sean Johnson, 31, Hayden Johnson, 29, and Dominic Macdonald, 30, admitted robbing and killing Michael Bastable in Bournemouth on 14 January.
They also pleaded guilty to separate charges of robbery.
At a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, Damien and Hayden Johnson were jailed for 22 years. Macdonald was jailed for 18 years.
Dorset Police said Mr Bastable was found unresponsive in an alleyway off Shelbourne Road on the afternoon of Friday 14 January and died at the scene.
His bank card had been used after his death and his bicycle had been stolen.
Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) said CCTV footage showed Mr Bastable walking towards the alleyway with the three defendants seen moments later.
The trio were then caught on camera leaving the area, with Hayden Johnson riding a bicycle.
Around 40 minutes later, Hayden Johnson took a Scott mountain bike into Cash Generator in Christchurch Road and sold it for £100, officers said.
Damien and Hayden Johnson, both of Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, and Macdonald, of St John's Road, Bournemouth, also admitted assaulting a man and stealing cash at a house in Christchurch Road on 19 January.
Damien and Hayden Johnson also pleaded guilty to a third robbery on 21 January.
Police said it happened in a basement property, also in Christchurch Road, when the victim was attacked with a baseball bat and his watch and wallet were stolen.
All three men were told they must serve two-thirds of their sentence before being considered for release.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "Our thoughts continue to go out to the family of Mr Bastable and I again would like to thank them for their support throughout this investigation.
"Nothing will ever make up for their loss, however, I am pleased that through the efforts of our investigation team we were able to identify the men responsible for his death as well as further violent robberies."
