Dorchester nurse struck off after medication lies
A nurse who recorded she had given medication to care home residents when in fact she had delegated the task to unqualified staff has been struck off.
Adelaide Maloane was working a night shift at Somerleigh Court in Dorchester, Dorset, in August 2019 when the incident took place.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said her behaviour was "fundamentally incompatible" with remaining qualified.
It said she had shown "little remorse" for her actions.
Ms Maloane delegated giving 16 medicines to residents to an unqualified healthcare assistant at the home.
The NMC said Ms Maloane had "failed to acknowledge the seriousness of her misconduct and dishonesty and the implications of her actions for residents, colleagues and the reputation of the nursing profession".
The care home was contacted for comment.
