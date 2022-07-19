UK heatwave: BCP Council issues 1,500 parking tickets
- Published
Thousands of parking tickets were issued along the Dorset coast in just two days as people headed to the beach.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council confirmed it towed away nine vehicles and handed out more than 1,500 parking notices last weekend.
Dozes of bags of litter were picked in Bournemouth as the area saw an influx of visitors due to the heatwave.
Sunday saw many roads gridlocked after beachgoers double parked, while some bus firms abandoned their routes.
Many residents started litter picking early on Monday, with some describing the vast amount of rubbish left on the beaches as "soul destroying".
"Our message is simple, if people find a bin full, find another one or take the litter home and leave only footprints," the council said in a tweet.
A free app developed by the council shows beachgoers which areas are crowded, gives the location of public toilets and lifeguards, and says which areas dogs can use.
The UK's first ever red warning for heat has been in place across much of England in the past few days.
When the first lockdown was eased in June 2020, thousands of people flocked to Bournemouth which led to the council declaring a major incident.
