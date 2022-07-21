Teenager, 17, held after sheep and lambs run over and killed
Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the deaths of sheep and lambs deliberately run over in a field.
The 14 sheep and lambs were struck down by a vehicle in a field near Shaftesbury in Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning.
Dorset Police said the 17-year-old from the Verwood area was held on suspicion of inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal and criminal damage.
He has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
