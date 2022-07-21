Teenager, 17, held after sheep and lambs run over and killed

Sheep and lambs

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the deaths of sheep and lambs deliberately run over in a field.

The 14 sheep and lambs were struck down by a vehicle in a field near Shaftesbury in Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Dorset Police said the 17-year-old from the Verwood area was held on suspicion of inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal and criminal damage.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

Dorset Police
Police said some of the sheep had to be shot due to having broken legs
Getty Images

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics