Bournemouth: Consultation over abortion clinic buffer zone
- Published
Residents have been asked to have their say over plans for a buffer zone outside an abortion clinic.
The proposals are for the area outside the BPAS clinic in Bournemouth.
BCP council has launched a public consultation and is expected to take a decision in the autumn.
It said the aim of the buffer zone would be "to protect the staff and visitors who have been affected by the behaviour of those who congregate, hold vigils and protest outside".
This includes anti-abortion and pro-choice supporters, the council said.
Anti-abortion campaigners previously said their gatherings near the clinic aimed to offer help.
But pro-choice group Sister Supporter Bournemouth - which has been campaigning for a buffer zone - claimed protesters hand out leaflets, offer prayers and hang baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
The consultation presents residents with four options.
These include the introduction of a buffer zone with no designated area, which means no campaigning will be allowed in the area around the clinic.
There are also options for a buffer zone with either one or two designated areas for campaigners to gather. But activity allowed would be limited.
Residents also have the option to indicate if they do not agree with any of the proposed options.
More than 4,000 people have previously signed a petition calling for measures to be put in place at the site.
Councillor Bobbie Dove, portfolio holder for community safety, said a public consultation was "the best way" to find out how people wanted concerns about activity near the clinic addressed.
The council stressed that no decision on a preferred option, or whether to implement the buffer zone, would be made until after the end of the consultation, which closes at midnight on 31 August.
