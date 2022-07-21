Weapons seized in Dorset roundabout stop and search
Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons in a police stop and search.
Dorset Police said officers carried out the pre-planned operation at Trickett's Cross roundabout in Ferndown, just after 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
The force has not released any details about the 13 arrested but said they remained in custody.
Reports of armed police in the area at the time saw a section of Ringwood Road closed off.
