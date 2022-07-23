Night time patrol unit to move on Dorset beach campers
A new night-time patrol unit will issue fines to beach campers who refuse to move on after complaints people are still camping illegally on the coast.
Tents have been spotted on Dorset beaches suggesting laws to prevent unauthorised camping are having little impact.
New Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were introduced by the council on 1 July.
Dorset Council said the new unit will begin work this weekend.
Messages to the council's website indicated camping at Chesil Beach with other reports of tents at Studland and Lulworth Cove.
Police in Bridport said on Friday they had told a camper at West Bexington to move on.
Graham Duggan, head of community protection at the council, said the new unit would work in the evenings and at night patrolling "known hot spots".
The unit, which would bolster the five-strong team of officers who enforce PSPOs during the day, is beginning its work to coincide with the start of the school holidays.
"It's two officers in a van, working the coastline responding to the council's helpline. Our patrol will be working particularly along Chesil Beach," Mr Duggan added.
'Polite request'
Mr Duggan said the council did not want to be "heavy handed" and would seek to cooperate with people who "may not be aware" that camping was not authorised.
"We will ask them to pack up and leave immediately, or give them some time. But if people fail to heed that polite request they will face a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN)," he said.
Officers may stay on site until campers had left or return a couple of hours later.
Other "known hot-spots" include Studland and the privately-owned Lulworth estate which includes Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, where three people were seriously injured after jumping off the famous rock.
The council said it was working closely with the estate and rangers could take details for Dorset Council to then issue fines.
The patrol unit would also be working in "close conjunction" with Dorset Police, Mr Duggan said.
"If they sense the situation is presenting too much risk they will withdraw and contact police", he said.
The fee for the FPN is £100 reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days, Mr Duggan said.
