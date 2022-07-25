Southampton man dies in three-vehicle crash near Dorchester
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving three cars in Dorset.
A silver Volkswagen Polo, a white BMW and a red Ford Fusion collided at 18:50 BST on the B3147, between the Weirs roundabout and the junction with Westleaz, in Dorchester on Sunday.
A Southampton man in his 20s, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed, Dorset Police said.
The other two drivers were taken to Dorset County Hospital for treatment.
A police investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident is under way.
Dorset Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
