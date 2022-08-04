Bournemouth's Yellow Buses collapses after failing to find buyer
- Published
A 120-year-old bus firm with about 300 staff will stop running later after failing to find a buyer.
Bournemouth Transport Ltd, which serves Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole under the name Yellow Buses went into administration last week.
The firm blamed the pandemic and fuel price rises for its financial problems.
Its buses will stop running on Thursday evening - Morebus will take over Yellow Bus routes.
A mass recruitment for qualified bus drivers is set to be held by MoreBus on Friday.
Yellow Buses had celebrated its 120th anniversary three weeks ago at a bus rally at Kings Park.
Administrators for the company, Milsted Langdon, said an agreement was expected to be signed on Friday for the coach side of the business, saving about 50 jobs.
In a statement, it said: "It is hugely disappointing that we weren't able to secure the remainder of the business and the jobs attached to it."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.