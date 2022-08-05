Weymouth: Sculpture to mark 2012 Olympic sailing at resort
A sculpture to mark 10 years since a seaside resort hosted the 2012 Olympic sailing events has been installed.
The Olympic and Paralympic sailing events took place in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in August 2012.
The artwork has been placed at Nothe Gardens, Weymouth, where spectators gathered to watch the racing.
It features the numbers of countries, continents, competitors and medals Team GB won in the sailing events and a boat based on Ben Ainslie's dinghy, Rita.
Six pieces of Portland stone have also been used to create waves representing six continents.
It was created by local artist Brendon Murless.
He said: "I have designed my sculpture... to tell a positive story about the participants and how they came from all over the world to compete here.
"When people look at the sculpture from Nothe Fort Gardens it will silhouette against the sea where the sailing events took place."
The sculpture will be unveiled by Weymouth's mayor Councillor Ann Weaving on Friday.
London 2012 saw Ainslie become the most decorated Olympic sailor in history with victory in the Finn class.
