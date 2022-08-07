Stars announced for 18th Bridport Literary Festival
Singer PJ Harvey and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville are among the stars announced for this year's Bridport Literary Festival.
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock, gardener Alan Titchmarsh and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg are also confirmed for the week-long festival, now in its 18th year.
Events will be held at venues across the Dorset town from 6 to 12 November.
Festival director Tanya Bruce-Lockhart said: "It's an exciting programme, fitting for our coming-of-age year."
Also featuring in this year's line-up are award-winning novelists Maggie O'Farrell and Kit de Waal, travel writer Colin Thubron, environmental activist George Monbiot, politicians David Owen and Chris Patten, war correspondent Jeremy Bowen, Today presenter Justin Webb and chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
Organisers said: "We may be a small town but our literary festival is big.
"This year features a dazzling array of names, which is fitting for Brid Lit's 18th year."
