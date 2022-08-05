Yellow Buses drivers join Morebus after firm's collapse
- Published
More than 100 bus drivers that worked for a firm that folded on Thursday have been hired by a rival.
Bournemouth Transport Ltd, which served Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole under the name Yellow Buses, went into administration last week.
Morebus, which has taken over its routes, said it had hired the new staff at a recruitment fair on Friday. Another will be held on Saturday.
Another firm said it has bought Yellow Buses' coach subsidiary.
Morebus has offered new drivers a £2,000 joining bonus if they sign up by Sunday.
"We're delighted by the response we've seen from former Yellow Buses drivers who wish to join the Morebus team," said Morebus' managing director, Andrew Wickham.
"More than 100 new employees have signed up to work with us. And, with drivers and buses in place, we are ready to take to the roads of Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch on routes that would otherwise have no service."
BCP Council said it "worked hard" to support Yellow Buses' administrators and was left "saddened and disappointed" that no new owner was found.
Eastleigh-based Xela Group said it has bought Yellow Coaches Ltd, which is understood to have saved several jobs.
Gareth Blair, Xela Group's managing director, said: "We're delighted to have secured a popular name in the Bournemouth and surrounding areas."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.