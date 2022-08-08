Child pulled from sea at Durdle Door airlifted to hospital
- Published
A seven-year-old child has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled unconscious from the sea.
It was one of four emergency incidents attended by rescue crews at Durdle Door in Dorset on Sunday afternoon.
A flurry of 999 calls at about 14:50 BST reported the child being pulled to shore after getting into difficulty.
Half an hour earlier, another 999 call reported a woman taken ill on the beach - she was taken by the coastguard helicopter to a waiting ambulance.
Two coastguard rescue teams, the air ambulance, coastguard helicopter, police and South Western Ambulance Service were called to help the child who was taken to Dorset County Hospital by air ambulance.
Coastguard rescue officers also treated another woman who collapsed on the steps to Man O' War beach, along with another person who needed medical assistance. Both were able to make their own way home.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.