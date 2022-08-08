Fire destroys acres of corn in north Dorset farmland
- Published
Fire has swept across acres of farmland on the day advice has been issued to farmers on how to prevent fires during the extremely hot, dry weather.
Flames took hold in a field at Winterbourne Stickland near Blandford, Dorset, on Monday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said around 35 firefighters tackled the blaze for two hours until just after 15:30 BST.
The fire service said farm machinery was also used to create a fire break.
Monday's fire spanned three hectares (7.4 acres) of hard-cut corn and required crews from Blandford, Sturminster Newton, Bere Regis, Wimborne, Poole and Bridport to get it under control.
Earlier in the day, DWFRS issued advice to farmers that machines need regular cleaning during harvesting.
"During harvest, farmers work long, hard hours and it's easy to let chaff and dust build up in the machines, which can then catch fire if parts overheat," a spokesman for the service said.
The service has issued advice to farmers on how to prevent field fires during the spell of hot, dry weather, which include:
- Regularly clean out dust and chaff from hot spots in combines and balers.
- Switch off engines and ensure moving parts have stopped before clearing blockages or carrying out maintenance.
- Always stop to investigate hot-running engines or bearings.
- Make sure there is a fire extinguisher on the combine - and that it is regularly maintained.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.