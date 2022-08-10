Dorchester cricket club plans to fit solar panels on pavilion
- Published
A cricket club says it will be "almost carbon neutral" if it is allowed to put solar panels on its pavilion.
Dorchester Cricket Club's initial proposals in 2018 were delayed after the land owner, the Duchy of Cornwall, was reluctant to allow the fixture.
But the idea was agreed "in principle" after a meeting in April and a planning application has been submitted.
Other improvements planned for the pavilion include waterless urinals and two electric vehicle charge points.
Since 2018, Dorchester Town Council, which owns the building on Weymouth Terrace, has introduced a ground source heat pump, a water borehole, loft insulation and LED lighting to help with energy efficiency, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If a grant application is successful, the town council will match funds and the club can go ahead with the installation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.