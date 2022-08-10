Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.
Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday.
Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a black Audi also involved in the crash was uninjured. Police urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.
The road between Bloxworth and Bere Regis was closed while collision investigators examined the scene.
Sgt Mark Scammell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.