Teacher who used 'unnecessary' restraint banned
- Published
A former deputy headteacher who used inappropriate restraint on three pupils in less than a year has been banned from teaching.
Daniel Morales-David, 40, worked at Downlands Community Primary School, in Blandford Camp, Dorset, from September 2018 until he was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020.
A panel found his behaviour fell "significantly short" of expectations.
He can apply to have his registration restored from July 2025.
Mr Morales-David, who was also the school's deputy designated safeguarding lead, was found to have restrained one pupil for between 12 to 14 minutes on one occasion.
The pupil had been "crying, angry and was moving around the room" before he took him from the classroom in 2019.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said the pupil eventually relaxed "although this was to do more with tiredness than compliance" and because they "could struggle no more".
On two other occasions, the panel found he had moved two children upstairs in a way that was "unnecessary and therefore inappropriate".
It found he had "ability as an educator" but that he "ought to have recognised the inappropriateness of his behaviour".
