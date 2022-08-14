Man in charity walk to Premier League football grounds
- Published
A man is embarking on a 600-mile walking tour of England's Premier League Football stadiums to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
Stuart Dawson, from Broadmayne, Dorset, will begin the 21-day trek at St James' Park in Newcastle on Sunday and finish at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.
He took on the challenge because his friend is living with the disease.
He hopes to raise £20,000 for the MS Society's Stop MS appeal.
Mr Dawson said his friend, Nick, 55, from Dorchester, was diagnosed with the condition in 2014.
He said: "Nick and I both met on the football field, playing for opposite teams nearly 30 years ago.
"We ended up working together for about 16 years."
Mr Dawson, who admitted he doesn't particularly enjoy walking, said he expected to cover about 30 miles a day.
"I wanted to do something that was going to push me and be a great achievement at the end of it," he said.
"As well as Nick, there are members of my family who have got MS. It's a condition that devastates people and I'm hoping to do my small part to hopefully find a cure."
Mr Dawson, who plays for Swanage Town and Herston FC in the Dorset over 60's Walking Football League, is also hoping to raise the profile of walking football, which he says is "fun and provides mental health and physical health benefits".
His Just Giving page has so far raised more than £1,200.
The route:
- 14 August: Newcastle United (St James' Park)
- 16 August: Leeds United (Elland Road)
- 18 August: Manchester City (Etihad), Manchester United (Old Trafford)
- 19 August: Everton (Goodison Park), Liverpool (Anfield)
- 22 August: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Molineux), Aston Villa (Villa Park)
- 24 August: Nottingham Forest (City Ground)
- 25 August: Leicester City (King Power Stadium)
- 28 August: Tottenham Hotspur (White Hart Lane), West Ham United (London Stadium)
- 29 August: Arsenal (Emirates), Chelsea (Stamford Bridge), Fulham (Craven Cottage), Brentford (Community Stadium), Crystal Palace (Selhurst Park)
- 31 August: Brighton & Hove Albion (American Express Community Stadium)
- 2 September: Southampton (St Mary's)
- 3 September: Bournemouth (Vitality Stadium)
