Upton Heath nature reserve fire started deliberately
A fire that broke out at a nature reserve was started deliberately, an investigation has found.
About 60 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Upton Heath, which is on the outskirts of Poole in Dorset, on 4 August.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze covered two hectares (4.9 acres).
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses, now the fire service has concluded its investigation.
PC Rhianna Sly said: "This fire has had a significant impact on the community and I would like to reassure them that a full investigation is under way.
"Witnesses have reported seeing three young people on bikes making off from the scene at the time the fire started and I am appealing to anyone else who saw these people, captured anything of relevance on dashcam or knows who is responsible, to please contact Dorset Police."
