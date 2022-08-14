Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset.
Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s.
Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at 08:30 BST on Saturday.
The arrested man, aged 44 and from Poole, was known to the victim, police said, adding officers would be in the area to support the community.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.