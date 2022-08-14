UK heatwave: Bournemouth Championship Dog Show criticised
A dog show has been criticised for going ahead despite a heatwave in southern England.
The Bournemouth Championship Dog Show took place on Saturday as temperatures reached about 31C (87.8F) at Pikes Farm in Dorset.
The show's Facebook page was filled with hundreds of mainly negative comments when it announced the show would not be cancelled.
But it said baths of water would be available so dogs could cool off.
It also said there was a "lovely cooling breeze blowing and plenty of shaded areas".
When contacted by the BBC, a spokesperson for the event said: "I'm not going to make any comment about it except it's a lot of do-gooders interfering with peoples' hobbies."
But Marian Wilson wrote: "Heat stroke and exhaustion for the dog so that an owner can show off a rosette… unbelievable."
Tami Trewern said: "The welfare of my dog is paramount to any desires I may or may not have with regards to attending shows... to take dogs out in this heat is totally irresponsible and gives no consideration to the welfare of any dogs forced to attend by attention-seeking owners."
'Extreme weather'
Other dog events have been cancelled because of the four-day amber extreme heat warning, including The Ellingham Show, near Ringwood in Hampshire,
Esme Wheeler, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: "We're concerned to hear of dog shows taking place during the heatwave and would urge organisers to prioritise the welfare of dogs and consider rearranging or cancelling.
"The hot weather has gone from glorious to extreme, and we can't stress enough how vital it is that pet owners take the situation seriously."
She added: "Don't be that person who is dragging their panting dog along the pavement or plodding around a show. Please leave them at home in the cool where they'll be safe."
