Canford Cliffs murder arrests after man found dead
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house.
Dorset Police were called to Bessborough Road in the Canford Cliffs area of Poole at 23:48 BST on Saturday.
The force confirmed the "sudden" death of the man, in his 40s, was being treated as "unexplained".
A 43-year-old man from Wimbledon, London, and a 42-year-old woman from Poole were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both were known to the victim.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said the woman had since been released without charge and would face no further police action.
Officers said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death were ongoing and a cordon remains in place.
The spokesperson added: "There will be an increased police presence in the area while these inquiries are progressed and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached by members of the community with any specific concerns or issues."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.