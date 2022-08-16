Canford Cliffs murder: Two arrested on suspicion of murder released
- Published
Two people arrested on suspicion of a murder in Poole have now been released, police have confirmed.
The body of a man in his 40s was found at a property in Bessborough Road in the Canford Cliffs area on Saturday.
A 42-year-old woman from Poole and 43-year-old man from Wimbledon, London were arrested after the man's "unexplained" death.
Dorset Police said the investigation is ongoing after the pair, both known to the victim, were released.
A spokesperson for the force added the woman would face no further police action and the man was on police bail while enquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.