Chesney Hawkes fan completes 520-mile walk for diabetic chimp
- Published
A woman who walked laps of her driveway while listening to 90's popstar Chesney Hawkes to raise money for a diabetic chimp, has completed her 520-mile (840km) challenge.
Lesley Dunn started trekking up and down her 60ft (18.2m) Essex drive eight months ago after adopting Bart the chimp at Dorset's Monkey World.
Mrs Dunn, 71, listened to The One and Only singer for company.
She said she felt sad but "chuffed to bits" to have completed the challenge.
The grandmother said she notched up 1,203,800 steps and raised £610 for the primate which she "fell in love with" after watching a documentary about the animal sanctuary.
During the fundraiser, which began during lockdown and saw Mrs Dunn walk two to three miles a day, she received a recorded message of support from Hawkes, whose father was the lead singer of The Tremeloes.
"When I was 15 I met the Tremeloes so I was a big fan," Mrs Dunn told the BBC.
"Chesney's the son of the lead singer so I'm a fan of his too. He's a really nice guy - I've met him a couple of times."
Mrs Dunn said when she first heard the message she "felt like I was walking on air that day".
On reaching her target with "Chesney ringing in her ears", the 71-year-old received another message from Hawkes who said she was "amazing".
Mrs Dunn said she was planning to see the singer perform next month.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.