Dorset businesses to stay shut after flash flooding
- Published
A clean-up has begun following flash flooding which saw homes and businesses deluged following heavy rain on Tuesday.
Properties in Bridport, Burton Bradstock and West Bay in Dorset were flooded out and roads left almost impassable.
Fire crews, who until the weekend had been fighting wildfires, pumped water out to help protect homes.
Several businesses said they would remain shut on Wednesday.
The Bridport Arms, West Bay Emporium and West Bay Hotel were some of the businesses which were flooded on Tuesday afternoon.
West Bay Canoes said it received about three inches of rain in less than an hour.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked the public to be prepared for when floodwater enters a home or property.
A Met Office yellow flood warning for the southern part of the UK expires on Wednesday.
