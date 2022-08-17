Dorset businesses to stay shut after flash flooding

FloodwaterBurton Bradstock Parish Council
Roads through the village of Burton Bradstock became almost impassable for all but 4x4 vehicles

A clean-up has begun following flash flooding which saw homes and businesses deluged following heavy rain on Tuesday.

Properties in Bridport, Burton Bradstock and West Bay in Dorset were flooded out and roads left almost impassable.

Fire crews, who until the weekend had been fighting wildfires, pumped water out to help protect homes.

Several businesses said they would remain shut on Wednesday.

Burton Bradstock Parish Council
Motorists came to a standstill after the rains fell in Burton Bradstock

The Bridport Arms, West Bay Emporium and West Bay Hotel were some of the businesses which were flooded on Tuesday afternoon.

West Bay Canoes said it received about three inches of rain in less than an hour.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked the public to be prepared for when floodwater enters a home or property.

It has issued advice on what to before, during and after a flood.

A Met Office yellow flood warning for the southern part of the UK expires on Wednesday.

Bridport Fire Station
Floodwaters also affected the Parkdean Holiday resort in West Bay
Charmouth Fire station
Fire crews were mobilised to prevent water entering properties

