Infected blood money a sordid story, Dorset widower says
- Published
A man being compensated following the infected blood scandal that lead to his wife's death, has described it as a "sordid story".
Jane Fitzgerald, from Bournemouth, died from Hepatitis C in 2015 after receiving a single unit of contaminated blood for an ectopic pregnancy in 1978.
Her husband, Barry, said the blood products imported from the US were not screened and blames the government.
The government said the payments were a "recognition of its responsibility".
Mr Fitzgerald said his wife's illness was picked up by a blood test in 2004, which "came as a shock obviously".
She underwent treatment at various hospitals in Europe and in the UK but died in November 2015, aged 54.
"We didn't realise the full impact it was having on her body... she'd had it so long her whole body had deteriorated, other things in Jane's body were just breaking down," Mr Fitzgerald.
After her death the widower gave evidence to the inquiry at the House of Commons and spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire in 2018.
"This is a sordid story, the government was responsible," he said, adding: "It's corporate manslaughter."
Former health secretary Andy Burnham has previously also claimed there "may be a case for corporate manslaughter".
Thousands of people contracted HIV or hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s after being given a new treatment called factor VIII or IX.
At the time, the medication was imported from the US where it was made from the pooled blood plasma of thousands of paid donors, including some in high-risk groups, such as prisoners.
'More bitter than sweet'
More than 2,400 have died as a result, and it has been estimated that one person affected by the scandal dies every four days.
Mr Fitzgerald described the interim payout of £100,000 as "more bitter than sweet".
"It's blood money, excuse the pun," he said, adding: "I don't particularly want the money. Our children will have it but none of us have an immunity to life."
A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said: "The interim compensation payments are a recognition of government responsibility to those affected, but it will be for the independent inquiry to draw its own conclusions on the scandal and what next steps there should be."
