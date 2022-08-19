Weymouth's Brewers Quay sold to new developer
- Published
A crumbling former brewery which was put up for sale last year after developers went bust has been sold to new owners.
The landmark building of Brewers Quay in Weymouth is home to Weymouth Museum but much of it lays empty and is deteriorating.
Another developer announced in June last year it would buy the site but that sale fell through.
Agents Savills confirmed the new buyer had now completed the purchase.
Paul Spong, of Savills' south coast development team, said the "successful conclusion" would "pave the way for much-needed housing in Weymouth".
"We're really pleased that such an integral part of the town's heritage will be restored and facilitate a number of different uses," he said.
Former owner Versant Brewers Quay had planned to turn the Grade II listed building into homes but, after years of delays, creditors called in receivers.
Last year Blakesley Estates said it was buying the site and was "very much looking forward to regenerating this fantastic building".
But earlier this year it was reported the sale had collapsed and the building was back on the market.
Various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including an application for an 85-bed hotel that was later withdrawn.
Weymouth Museum has temporarily relocated to a pop-up shop in Thomas Street.
