Dorchester campaigners refused pitch at Dorset County Show
Campaigners who want to stop 4,000 homes being built on open land have been told they are not welcome at an agricultural show.
Save the Area North of Dorchester (STAND) claims it has been banned from having a stall to promote its cause at Dorset's County Show.
The plans have seen hundreds march through the county town in protest.
The Dorset County Show said it was an "apolitical" organisation and STAND's application went against its policy.
STAND said it had twice asked for a space at the show, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Brick and concrete'
The group's Nigel Kay said: "We wanted to raise awareness of the threat to Dorchester's 'green lungs'.
"We are passionate about preserving our open green spaces and are keen supporters of the rural economy. "
The group said it feared the proposed development, which could see the site of the showground itself built upon, would "bury the local landscape that inspired Thomas Hardy under tons of brick and concrete".
Nicki Ralph, chairman of Dorchester Agricultural Society which runs the show, said: "Dorset County Show is an apolitical organisation and as such we adhere to this policy when carefully considering and reviewing all of our trade stand applications.
"On this occasion, STAND's application was declined as it went against this policy."
However, Mr Kay denied STAND was a political organisation.
"It is a single-issue campaign opposed to the proposal to build 4,000 houses on agricultural land," he said.
"We have received offers of support from local Conservative and Liberal Democrat politicians.
"STAND is therefore disappointed by the decision of the show committee... We will now look at alternative means of getting our message across to the show's visitors."
The show takes place over the first weekend in September.
