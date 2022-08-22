Plans for Weymouth Tumbledown Farm unveiled
Plans to redevelop a Dorset farm to run new community activities have been unveiled.
Some of the buildings at Weymouth Tumbledown Farm, off Radipole Lane, could be demolished to make way for new facilities.
Activities such as growing food and plants as well as health and wellbeing initiatives could be run at the site in the future.
Formal proposals for the area have been submitted to Dorset Council.
The Tumbledown site is about 10 hectares, including an area that is designated as a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), with two woodlands, an orchard and three fields with the River Wey flowing through it.
The new plans for the area include the demolition and replacement of three outbuildings, the partial demolition of another building as well as plans for solar panels, cycle storage, polytunnels, a mini-bus drop off area, electric charging point and a car park with linking footpaths.
Weymouth Town Council, which owns the land, is also working with the Weymouth Area Development Trust (WADT) on projects which include growing food, food production and growing plants in an on-site nursery.
According to a business plan for the site, the area could also be used for a range of educational purposes which could see staff working with local schools, childcare providers, community groups and adult social care.
It has also been suggested that the site could offer ways to meet the needs of children who have been excluded or are at risk of exclusion from school by offering alternative educational activities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One of the existing buildings has already been refurbished while a forest school is now using the site.
A public consultation on the new plans will instead run until 17 September.
