Flip Out adventure park to open at Poole's Dolphin Shopping Centre
- Published
A new entertainment complex is set to open next year.
Flip Out said it will open a new adventure park at the Poole Dolphin Shopping Centre in Dorset.
The venue will feature several attractions including an interactive football area, ice skating rink, bumper car track, an obstacle run, a soft play area and an e-karting track.
An exact opening date is yet to be announced.
But Flip Out has confirmed that construction work at the site will begin this autumn and the park will open in the new year.
"The £2.5 million Flip Out will be an amazing addition to Poole and the High Street Quarter development," the firm said.
The announcement comes as BCP Council approved plans for a change of use at the venue from "retail" to "entertainment and adventure centre".
The site was occupied by Marks & Spencer until November 2021, when the company announced the closure of its Poole store.
According to the proposals, the ground floor of the unit would feature a mini golf area, an arcade area, vortex tunnel play area as well as storage rooms, offices, a bar and a kitchen.
A laser quest, maze, additional play area and an e-karting track would be located on the second floor while the remaining attractions would be on the first floor.
There will also be party rooms and table tennis.
