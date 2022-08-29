Residents light thousands of candles in Dorset
- Published
Thousands of tealight candles have been lit to remember people who lost their lives.
The event, known as Candles on the Cobb, took place in Lyme Regis, Dorset on Sunday evening, as residents lit 5,000 candles in memory of loved ones.
A crown on the beach was also illuminated to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
All proceeds from the event will go to Lyme Regis Youth Projects, British Red Cross and Cancer Research UK.
The event was first staged in 2000 and since 2018 has been organised by the Rotary Club of Lyme Regis with the help of local residents.
The candles are laid out along both the main Cobb and North Wall structures of Lyme Regis' Cobb harbour, before being lit by a group of volunteers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.