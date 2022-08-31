Inflatable sculptures set to land in Bournemouth
- Published
Giant inflatable sculptures are set to beam into a seaside resort.
Airship Orchestra is made up of 16 character inflatables - some up to 20ft (6m) tall with lights and sound.
Described as a "mystical tribe of otherworldly characters" they have LED eyes that blink and follow visitors from creature to creature.
Held at the Triangle in Bournemouth from 8 September it will be the first time the art installation has been shown in Europe.
Excited to say ‘Airship Orchestra’ by @studioeness is coming to #Bournemouth! As part of our GIANT offsite program. Come and meet these magical characters and bathe in their sound & light. 8 Sept-9 Oct. For more info visit https://t.co/TYNxhG68ti @BCPCouncil @makeitbmth pic.twitter.com/Y5tnie1ZCZ— STUART SEMPLE (@stuartsemple) August 25, 2022
Created by Australian art studio, ENESS the work has previously been shown in Washington DC, Xintiandi, Shanghai and Adelaide.
The free event, the centrepiece of a month of art events across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, will run for four weeks until 9 October.
