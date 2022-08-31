Inflatable sculptures set to land in Bournemouth

Airship OrchestraENESS
The 16 towering inflatables will be in place at The Triangle, Bournemouth

Giant inflatable sculptures are set to beam into a seaside resort.

Airship Orchestra is made up of 16 character inflatables - some up to 20ft (6m) tall with lights and sound.

Described as a "mystical tribe of otherworldly characters" they have LED eyes that blink and follow visitors from creature to creature.

Held at the Triangle in Bournemouth from 8 September it will be the first time the art installation has been shown in Europe.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Created by Australian art studio, ENESS the work has previously been shown in Washington DC, Xintiandi, Shanghai and Adelaide.

The free event, the centrepiece of a month of art events across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, will run for four weeks until 9 October.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics