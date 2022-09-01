Bournemouth Air Festival: Display team return one year after crash
A display team duo who were forced to ditch their plane into the sea have described how the impact was like "hitting a brick wall".
David Barrell and his wing-walking teammate Kirsten Pobjoy were on board their biplane when it came down in Poole Harbour last September.
Mr Barrel said: "We had the sensation of tipping over and we were then submerged under water."
The team made a successful return to Bournemouth Air Festival earlier.
The Cirencester-based duo had been taking part in a display during the third day of the show off Bournemouth Beach last year when the AeroSuperBatics biplane had engine trouble.
Mr Barrell said: "The first thing I do is shake the wings and get Kirsten's attention, and get her down into the front seat.
"I could see oil streaking past the cockpit so I thought… I should go and find somewhere that's clear to land."
With the beach packed below Mr Barrell brought the plane down into an area of water free of boats.
"It was a bit like hitting a brick wall," he explained. "Then it was a case of releasing our harnesses and coming up to the top."
Ms Pobjoy told the BBC that quitting the profession following the incident was not an option.
"I was never going to let that stop me. You fall in love with something and you have to accept it for what it is. You take every show as it comes.
"I'm so excited to be back here at Bournemouth because this has always been one of my favourite shows."
She added: "I always have my trust in Dave, he's been my pilot for years and we do have a very special relationship... he is my hero."
The pair were treated for minor injuries in hospital afterwards.
An investigation is being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, with a report expected later in the year.