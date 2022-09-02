Bournemouth DVD rental store closes after 40 years of business
- Published
A DVD store that has rented films for almost 40 years is closing its doors, unable to compete with online streaming sites.
Flicks in Bournemouth, Dorset, started out in the mid-1980s in the days when VHS machines were still in use.
DVDs from the shop will be sold off and any films left boxed up are set to be put into storage.
Manager Terry Whitaker said he liked remembering the "good old days" but people "watch films differently now".
He said one of his old suppliers told him there were as few as 10 DVD rental shops left in the UK now.
When Flicks first opened VHS machines were still in use but DVDs soon took over and now streaming sites rule.
Mr Whitaker began working at the store 27 years ago.
"When I started it was part-time, then two years became 10, then 20" he said. "But it never felt like work, I've always enjoyed it here.
"I found some old VHS machines, they're heavy, bulky things, and we kept a stash of the original Star Wars trilogy hidden away. I also found two old Braveheart posters," the 50-year-old said.
"With a movie like Crocodile Dundee, people used to have to wait for it to come out on video, then they'd have to reserve it. Pretty Woman was the same.
"You wouldn't just walk in on the day it was released, you'd have to book or pre-book it before it even came out.
"Those were the good old days."
Mr Whitaker said streaming had made watching films "less of an occasion, definitely".
"Back then, you'd come in as a family and pick a film each and sit round, have the build up and watch it as a family and eat popcorn.
"But people just watch films differently now, on iPads, phones - people will have two TVs in their homes so they'll watch movies separately now", he said.
The store manager said he "wasn't too sure" what he would do once the store closed for good.
"I've got a couple of months to close down the company yet, then I'll find something else," he said.
"My favourite movie of all time? It changes, but the constant is Dances With Wolves."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.