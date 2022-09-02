Drones seized during Bournemouth Air Festival

A police officer on Bournemouth beach and a drone coming down to landDorset Police
Officers have been deployed to Bournemouth's beaches to help enforce the restricted airspace.

Police have seized three drones being flown in restricted airspace on the first day of an air show.

There is an exclusion in place at the four-day Bournemouth Air Festival for non-display aircraft, including drones, from sea level up to 5,500ft.

Dorset Police said flying the remote-controlled craft in the restricted zone put display pilots in danger.

The force deployed a counter-drone team to the show and warned anyone caught flouting the rules faced prosecution.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Dorset Police
Non-airshow aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying in the restricted area

On Friday - the second day of the festival - the AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers cancelled their display due to a "technical problem".

The team had made their return to the festival on Thursday following last year's crash when one of its biplanes planes was forced to ditch in the sea.

They had been due to fly again on Friday afternoon but at 14:00 BST, organisers said a problem meant there would be a gap in the flying schedule.

On Thursday a Red Arrows aircraft was unable to perform at an air festival due to an engine issue.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics