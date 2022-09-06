Dorset's Athelhampton House hosts Royal Ballet dancers
Stars of the Royal Ballet are to perform in a gala fundraiser for Ukrainian dancers displaced by the war in their homeland.
Children from dance schools across Dorset and Kintbury School of Ballet in Berkshire have been invited to watch renown soloists perform at Dorset's Athelhampton House this weekend.
It is the third fundraiser organised by dancer Meaghan Grace Hinkis.
More than 50% of funds raised will go to support Ukrainian dancers.
Concert-goers were hoping to see Ukrainian dancer Marianna Tsembenhoi perform a new piece set to music inspired by the war but the BBC has been told she is injured.
Ms Hinkis said with so many "amazing" Ukrainian artists displaced by the ongoing conflict the gala was an opportunity to show "how ballet transcends different cultures".
The American first soloist, who started raising funds for the performing arts sector at the height of lockdown in 2020, said she was "excited to see how the arts are flourishing once again".
Ms Hinkis said previous funds raised had helped "keep our cherished theatres afloat during one of the most challenging times in our history".
The BBC was told more than 50% of proceeds raised from this year's charity gala would go to Ukrainian dancers, the rest would go to the recovery funds of the Royal Ballet companies and other dance charities.
The Youth America Grand Prix dance network had helped support more than 100 Ukrainian dancers, placing them in schools across the world, Ms Hinkis added.
"We hope to improve on that figure with further ticket sales from this year's charity gala," she said.
Other principal dancers at the gala will include Matthew Ball, Mayara Magri and Ryoichi Hirano.
